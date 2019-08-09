Murray announces he'll play singles in Cincinnati

Andy Murray posted on Facebook on Friday that he will make his return to singles action at the Western & Southern Open.

Murray wrote that he has accepted a wild card for the singles draw in the Cincinnati-based tournament. The first round begins on Monday.

The former world No. 1 has been playing doubles after undergoing hip-resurfacing surgery earlier this year after a first-round exit at the Australian Open in January.

He made his return to action at Queen's Club in June, lifting the doubles trophy with partner Feliciano Lopez, who also won the singles title.

Murray then partnered with Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the men's doubles draw at Wimbledon but suffered a first-round defeat. He also paired up with Serena Williams for an entertaining mixed-doubles run, which saw the two players reach the third round at the All England Club.

He partnered with his brother, Jamie Murray, in doubles at the Citi Open last week, but the duo was knocked out in the quarterfinals. At the Rogers Cup this week, he again paired with Lopez and was eliminated in the quarterfinals.

Murray, 32, has won three majors and in 2013 became the first British man to win a Wimbledon singles title since 1936.