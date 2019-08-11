Murray to play singles in Zhuhai and Beijing

Andy Murray has added two more singles tournaments to his schedule for the coming months, announcing that he will play at the inaugural Zhuhai Championships in China next month, one week before competing at the China Open in Beijing.

The former world No. 1 underwent hip-resurfacing surgery earlier this year after a first-round exit at the Australian Open in January, and has been playing doubles this summer in an attempt to regain fitness.

The Scot revealed this month that he would make his singles return as a wildcard at next week's Cincinnati Masters -- a tournament that he has won twice -- and announced Sunday that the Zhuhai Championships and China Open would follow.

Murray wrote on his Facebook page: "As I look to play more singles events later in the year, I'm happy to announce I'll be playing at the inaugural Zhuhai Championships in the week of Sept. 23.

"I have always enjoyed playing in China and Zhuhai is meant to be a great city. It's close to Macau and Hong Kong, with an impressive stadium and I can't wait to experience it."

In a second post shortly after, Murray added: "I'm also going to play Beijing the week after Zhuhai.

"I've got some great memories from playing in Beijing, it's a really interesting city, and I'm looking forward to heading back there again!"

Murray won the Beijing tournament in 2016, defeating Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets in the final.

The three-time Grand Slam champion made his initial return to action at Queen's Club in June, lifting the doubles trophy with partner Feliciano Lopez, who also won the singles title.

He then partnered Pierre-Hugues Herbert in the men's doubles draw at Wimbledon, but suffered a first-round defeat. He also paired with Serena Williams for an entertaining mixed-doubles run, which saw the two players reach the third round at the All England Club.

The two-time Wimbledon champion partnered his brother, Jamie Murray, at the Citi Open at the end of July, but the duo were knocked out in the quarterfinals. At the Rogers Cup the following week, he again paired with Lopez and was eliminated in the quarterfinals.