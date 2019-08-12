        <
        >

          Murray loses singles return in straight sets

          4:29 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Andy Murray lost his first singles match in months, falling in straight sets to Richard Gasquet in the first round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati on Monday.

          The former world No. 1 lost his highly anticipated return to the Frenchman 6-4, 6-4.

          Murray underwent hip-resurfacing surgery earlier this year after a first-round exit at the Australian Open in January and had been sidelined from singles play ever since.

          He made his return to action playing doubles at Queen's Club in June -- where he lifted the trophy with partner Feliciano Lopez.

          Murray, 32, has won three majors and in 2013 became the first British man to win a Wimbledon singles title since 1936.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices