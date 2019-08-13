Venus upsets defending champ Bertens in Cincy

MASON, Ohio -- Venus Williams reached the third round of the Western & Southern Open with a 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (4) upset of defending champion Kiki Bertens on Tuesday.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion is the oldest woman in the draw at 39. She has made her deepest Cincinnati run since reaching the 2012 semifinals.

Bertens, seeded fifth, rallied from deficits of 3-0 and 5-2 in the third set to force a tiebreaker. The 2-hour, 17-minute match ended when she sailed a forehand wide.

In another upset in this U.S. Open tuneup, 13th-seeded Angelique Kerber was knocked out by unseeded Anett Kontaveit 7-6 (7), 6-2, and 15th-seeded Qiang Wang lost to Su-Wei Hsieh 6-3, 6-4.

Two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka, who won Cincinnati in 2013, reached the second round after 12th-seeded Belinda Bencic retired because of an injured left foot while trailing 6-4, 1-0.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.