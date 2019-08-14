        <
        >

          Djokovic cruises into third round at Cincy Open

          9:03 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          MASON, Ohio -- On a star-studded day that was scheduled to include Serena Williams and Roger Federer in the evening session, top-seeded and defending champion Novak Djokovic cruised into the third round with a 7-5, 6-1 win over wild card Sam Querrey.

          Federer, the third seed who was playing for the first time since Wimbledon, beat Juan Ignacio Londero 6-3, 6-4 in a match that was delayed by rain in the second set.

          Djokovic felt a little rusty in his first match since his epic Wimbledon final triumph over Federer on July 14.

          "It was kind of a nervous start," he said. "I hadn't played in weeks. It took time to adjust. It was a tricky match against a qualify opponent. He's a big hitter. I was happy to be tested."

          In other matches, Stan Wawrinka advanced with a 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (4) victory over Grigor Dimitrov, and fourth-seeded Dominic Thiem withdrew because of illness.

          In a match that lasted 2 hours, 34 minutes, Dimitrov fought off two match points in the eighth game of the third set and forced a tiebreaker. Wawrinka closed out the match with an ace.

          Daniil Medvedev, the ninth seed and runner-up to Rafael Nadal at last week's Rogers Cup in Montreal, beat Kyle Edmund 6-2, 7-5.

          Wawrinka next faces qualifier Andrey Rublev, who advanced with a 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-2 victory over 15th-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices