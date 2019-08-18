        <
        >

          Keys rallies past Kuznetsova for Cincinnati title

          play
          Keys beats Kuznetsova to win title (0:57)

          Madison Keys defeats Svetlana Kuznetsova in straight sets 7-5, 7-6 to win the Western & Southern Open. (0:57)

          4:21 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          MASON, Ohio -- Madison Keys rallied late in both sets and beat Svetlana Kuznetsova 7-5, 7-6 (5) for her first Cincinnati championship Sunday, sending her into the U.S. Open on a one-week upswing.

          By winning her first hard-court final since the 2017 U.S. Open, she'll be No. 10 when she returns to New York. Keys entered the tournament on a streak of early flameouts in her past three tournaments.

          At 34, Kuznetsova was the oldest finalist in the Western & Southern Open's history. Keys broke her late in both sets to win the title. Kuznetsova beat three top-10 players during the week, her best showing of a season that started late as she recovered from a knee injury.

