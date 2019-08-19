Stephens parts with coach after three months

Sloane Stephens announced Monday that she has parted with coach Sven Groeneveld after working with him since May.

Stephens, 26, ranked No. 11 in the world, made the announcement on Twitter.

After much thought, @sventennis & I have decided to go our separate ways. Change is never easy, but I'm so appreciative of our time together. Onward! — Sloane Stephens (@SloaneStephens) August 19, 2019

The American began working with Groeneveld before the French Open in May and reached the quarterfinals at Roland Garros before falling to Johanna Konta. She lost again to Konta at Wimbledon, in the third round. She has struggled in hard-court warm-up tournaments before the US Open, with her only win in the three tournaments coming last week at the Western & Southern Open, when she defeated Yulia Putintseva in the second round.

Groeneveld was Maria Sharapova's coach from 2013 until 2018. He also has worked with Monica Seles, Arantxa Sanchez Vicario, Mary Pierce, Ana Ivanovic and Caroline Wozniacki.

Stephens, who won the US Open in 2017, has won six WTA titles in her career.