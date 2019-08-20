Anisimova out of US Open after father's death

Amanda Anisimova has withdrawn from the US Open after her father and longtime coach, Konstantin Anisimov, was found dead on Monday, her agent confirmed to ESPN.

Amanda Anisimova, the 2017 US Open junior champion and the No. 24-ranked player in the world, is a rising American tennis star and the youngest player in the WTA top 100. She is 17. Her parents moved to the United States from Russia in 1998 with their oldest daughter, Maria.

After making headlines by defeating defending French Open champ Simona Halep in the French Open quarterfinals at Roland Garros in June, launching her into the top 25, Anisimova withdrew from tournaments in Toronto and Cincinnati earlier this month due to a back injury.

The Anisimova family has yet to comment on Konstantin Anisimov's death.