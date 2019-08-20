        <
        >

          Anisimova out of US Open after father's death

          10:03 PM ET
          • Alyssa RoenigkESPN
            Close
              Alyssa Roenigk is a senior writer for ESPN The Magazine and ESPN.com whose assignments have taken her to six continents and caused her to commit countless acts of recklessness. (Follow @ESPN_Alyssa on Twitter).
            Follow on Twitter

          Amanda Anisimova has withdrawn from the US Open after her father and longtime coach, Konstantin Anisimov, was found dead on Monday, her agent confirmed to ESPN.

          Amanda Anisimova, the 2017 US Open junior champion and the No. 24-ranked player in the world, is a rising American tennis star and the youngest player in the WTA top 100. She is 17. Her parents moved to the United States from Russia in 1998 with their oldest daughter, Maria.

          After making headlines by defeating defending French Open champ Simona Halep in the French Open quarterfinals at Roland Garros in June, launching her into the top 25, Anisimova withdrew from tournaments in Toronto and Cincinnati earlier this month due to a back injury.

          The Anisimova family has yet to comment on Konstantin Anisimov's death.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices