U.S. draws Latvia for Fed Cup qualifying match

LONDON -- The United States will face Latvia for a place in next year's Fed Cup finals, the first time the "World Cup of Tennis" tournament system will be used.

The draw for February's qualifying matches pits the Americans against a Latvian team that could include former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko and last year's US Open semifinalist Anastasija Sevastova.

Romania, the home country of Wimbledon champion Simona Halep, will play Russia, while Spain will face Japan, Canada plays Switzerland and Britain takes on Slovakia.

Four nations, including 2019 Fed Cup finalists Australia and France and host nation Hungary, have already qualified for the inaugural 12-team final tournament in April 2020.