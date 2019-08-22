        <
          ITF postpones Pakistan-India Davis Cup series

          11:22 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          LONDON -- The International Tennis Federation has postponed next month's Davis Cup series between India and Pakistan because of the recent political tension over the disputed territory of Kashmir.

          The ITF says it made the decision "following an in-depth security review of the current situation in Pakistan by independent security advisers."

          Islamabad was to host the series on Sept. 14-15 on grass courts. The ITF says the series will be rescheduled for November and the exact dates will be confirmed no later than Sept. 9.

