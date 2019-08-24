2019 US Open: How to watch, live streaming, bracket, schedule, news and results

The 2019 US Open begins Monday, August 26, in New York, with Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka set to defend their singles titles.
Here is all you need to know about the event, including how to watch, live streaming information, bracket, schedule, news and latest results.
2019 US Open coverage and schedule
Dates: Aug. 26 through Sept. 8
How to watch: Coverage on ESPN, ESPN2 and you can stream the US Open on the ESPN App
Schedule: Men's Open bracket | Women's Open bracket
Grand Slam winners: Men's winners | Women's winners
Men's preview: What to expect from the Big Three
With the U.S. Open upon us, you have to go back three years for a major that Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal did not win. That's 11 major titles in a row. What does that say about their games -- and the games of their rivals? Howard Bryant
Serena's 20 years at the US Open
Many of Serena Williams' career highs and lows have come at the US Open. As she vies for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title -- two decades after winning her first -- we recount her memorable moments in the Big Apple. Read
The Undefeated: Tracking Serena Williams' journey through pictures. Read
Backstory: Serena vs. The Umpire: Watch full episode