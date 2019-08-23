All you need to know about US Open 2019, including daily results and analysis from New York.

US Open 2019 coverage and schedule

Serena's 20 years at the US Open

Elsa/Getty Images

Many of Serena Williams' career highs and lows have come at the US Open. As she vies for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam title -- two decades after winning her first -- we recount her memorable moments in the Big Apple. Read