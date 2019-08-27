ATP fires Djokovic-Federer ump for interviews

NEW YORK -- The chair umpire who officiated the historic Wimbledon final between Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer last month has been fired by the ATP for violating the tour's policy on media interviews.

The ATP says chair umpire Damian Steiner did "multiple'' interviews without seeking authorization first.

The tour added that what Steiner said violated rules that prevent tennis officials "from discussing specific incidents or matches, individual players, other officials, or rules, in the interest of maintaining impartiality at all times.''

The New York Times first reported that Steiner was fired.