WTA adds Stephens, Keys to players council

NEW YORK -- Sloane Stephens, the 2017 US Open champion, and Madison Keys, the runner-up that year, are among five new members elected to the WTA Players' Council.

They're the two new top-20 representatives and join Donna Vekic, Aleksandra Krunic and Gabriela Dabrowski as additions to the council.

Their terms begin Sunday.

The eight-person board also includes Johanna Konta, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Kristie Ahn.

Venus Williams was not picked to continue on the council after being there "pretty much almost every year of my career,'' but she was not disappointed with being left off.

"I think every single player is capable of representing the players," Williams said. "We're all united. I'm very excited for the players that were elected. I have been on the council pretty much almost every year of my career. It's always good to get new ideas and new perspectives. That's what keeps an organization innovative and young.

"So I'm a player. I still have input on this tour. You know, I don't think we can go wrong."

Williams said she was "fortunate" to spend the time that she did on the council.

"I never went into any election thinking I could win," Williams said. "I was just hoping maybe it could happen, and sometimes it doesn't."

