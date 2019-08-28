Aussie wrap: Kokkinakis wins first Slam match since '15

Thanasi Kokkinakis has dug deep to post his first win at a Grand Slam event in more than four years.

The injury-plagued Australian wildcard overcame the disappointment of dropping the third set after serving for the match to tough out a 6-3, 7-6 (10-8), 6-7 (4-7), 6-2 first-round US Open victory over Ilya Ivashka.

The 24-year-old slugged it out with the Belarusian qualifier for almost four hours to earn a second-round shot at either Rafael Nadal or fellow Australian John Millman.

Earlier, Jordan Thompson moved closer to an all-Aussie third-round showdown with Alexei Popyrin after making a lightning start to his campaign.

In the form of his life, Thompson destroyed Joao Sousa 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in a relentless display of power, precision and concentration from the 25-year-old.

"That's probably one of the best matches I've ever played - from the get-go," Thompson said.

"Served pretty well, made a lot of returns -- (on) first and second serves -- and executed the game plan, so really happy to get through that one."

In a mark of how far Thompson has come, the 25-year-old -- who cracked the world's top 50 last month for the first time -- needed five sets to see off the 44th-ranked Sousa last time they met.

The time before, Sousa crushed him in straight sets.

Should Thompson match his run to the French Open third round, Thompson could play Popyrin for a place in the last 16.

"That would be unbelievable," he said after Popyrin earlier beat Federico Delbonis 6-1, 7-5, 7-6, (7-5) in his opener to set up a meeting with Mikhail Kukushkin.

"But there is a long way to go yet."

Unable to complete a clean sweep for the men, John Millman battled hard but ultimately fell short against Rafael Nadal.

Millman, who made a shock quarterfinal berth at last year's US Open -- beating Roger Federer on the way -- went down to the No. 2 seed Nadal 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

Meanwhile on the women's side of the draw, Ajla Tomljanovic was left pinching herself after mounting a miraculous fightback against Czech Marie Bouzkova.

Tomljanovic trailed 6-1 5-2 only to stage a great escape that not even she could believe.

The Australian No. 2 reeled off eight straight games to assume control before prevailing 1-6, 7-5, 6-1.

"At 6-1, 5-2, I just kind of thought 'OK, this isn't the best day'. I didn't even think about winning," Tomljanovic said.

"I just thought maybe I can get one point, and then a second point, and just take it one point at a time.

"I actually thought that made my game better. I maybe changed my game style a little bit and I saw success with that. I'm really happy that I got through.

"I'll be honest. I didn't think I would at some point make it."

But while world No. 47 Tomljanovic can look forward to showdown on Thursday with 21st seed Estonian Anett Kontaveit, West Australian Astra Sharma bowed out.

Riding a nine-match winning streak after collecting her maiden WTA title last week at The Bronx, in-form Pole Magda Linette was too hot for Sharma, winning 6-3, 6-4.

"Magda played a really good match. She's obviously come off some really good matches. She played cleaner and better than me today," Sharma said.

"But getting to play the main draw of all the slams (this year) has been amazing, they've all been good learning experiences.

"It gives me an idea of what I need to do to get back to this level and maintain it and get better."