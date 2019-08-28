Nadal cruises; Kyrgios entertains in late-night win

Rafael Nadal beats John Millman in straight sets to advance to the second round of the US Open for the 14th straight time. (1:29)

NEW YORK -- Second-seeded Rafael Nadal looked dominant in his first-round US Open match, easily defeating Australian John Millman 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

Nadal, who is undefeated in US Open first rounds, might have had reason to worry about Millman, who upset Roger Federer last year in the fourth round at Flushing Meadows. But the 60th-ranked Australian could not compete with Nadal from the baseline. The Spaniard capped his workmanlike victory with a clean forehand winner.

Nadal improved to 56-2 in opening matches at majors. That's the second-best win percentage in such matches in the Open era. Defending US Open champion Novak Djokovic is percentage points ahead of Nadal because he has one more win.

Nadal, who has struggled with injuries throughout his career, was asked about his leaner body and how that has impacted his play in New York.

"I have the same body. Well, I would love a new body, but not possible for the moment," Nadal said with a smile. "Maybe in 100 years you will be able to change all the things, but not now. I don't have a different style of play. I play my style. Sometimes better, sometimes worse. ... I'm happy the way that I was able to win tonight. It's a good start."

Next up for Nadal is another Australian, Thanasi Kokkinakis, a wild-card entry ranked 203rd.

The last match of the schedule didn't begin until after 11 p.m. ET and ended after 1 a.m. Wednesday, with the volatile Nick Kyrgios delighting the crowd with some trick shots -- one particularly outrageous, on-the-run passing shot forehand tweener landed in the net, alas, but a full-sprint, slide-into-the-doubles-alley forehand winner was celebrated with a dance -- while beating Steve Johnson 6-3, 7-6 (1), 6-4.

Best Win Percentage In Opening Matches At Majors Men in Open Era Win pct. Record Novak Djokovic .966 57-2 Rafael Nadal .966 56-2 Bjorn Borg .964 27-1 Min. 20 matches

Kyrgios kept the crowd awake with his usual mixture of great tennis and bad language. He received a warning in the second set for cursing after he got angry when a fan moved behind the baseline.

But minutes later, he summoned some of his best tennis to prevent Johnson from getting into the match, seizing a 6-0 lead in the tiebreaker. He capped that run by sprinting to chase down a drop shot and strutting near the net after winning the point.

Kyrgios has been at his best and worst lately. The No. 28 seed from Australia won the title in Washington to start the month but was then fined $113,000 for his antics in a loss in the second round of the Western & Southern Open.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.