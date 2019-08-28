        <
          Kyrgios: 'Corrupt' ATP's fines not affecting me

          Kyrgios argues with umpire, wins in straight sets (2:34)

          Nick Kyrgios has a spat with the umpire late in the second set, but keeps his composure to sweep Steve Johnson and advance on to the second round. (2:34)

          2:37 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          NEW YORK -- Nick Kyrgios called the ATP "corrupt" on Tuesday night for fining him more than $100,000 this month for his behavior during a match.

          Asked if that recent punishment from the men's tour -- only the latest in a long series that also included a suspension -- affected him mentally coming into the US Open, he replied: "Not at all. ATP's pretty corrupt, anyway, so I'm not fussed about it at all."

          Kyrgios insulted a chair umpire and left the court to smash two rackets during a second-round loss at the Western & Southern Open this month.

          The next day, the ATP listed a breakdown of eight fines ranging from $3,000 to $20,000 each, for violations such as unsportsmanlike conduct, verbal abuse and audible obscenity.

          When a reporter asked a follow-up question about his use of the word "corrupt" following his straight-sets victory over Steve Johnson that ended past 1 a.m. on Wednesday at Flushing Meadows, Kyrgios first referenced his fines totaling $113,000.

          Then he added: "Why are we talking about something that happened three weeks ago, when I just chopped up someone [in the] first round of US Open?"

