Federer, Nishikori drop sets before advancing

NEW YORK -- Roger Federer looked up at the Arthur Ashe Stadium scoreboard and, for the second time in three days, saw it lit up with a strange sight.

It showed Federer down a set to a player ranked far below him.

The five-time US Open champion champion came back again, beating Damir Dzumhur 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday to reach the third round of the US Open.

Federer has reached the third round in all 19 appearances at the US Open, though this was the first time he lost the first set in both of his first two matches in Flushing Meadows. No player has dropped the opening set in his first two matches and won the US Open title since the challenge round was abolished in 1912, according to the ATP.

Federer will play the winner of the match between 25th-seeded Lucas Pouille and Daniel Evans.

With rain affecting play for the first time in the tournament, only the matches at Ashe and Louis Armstrong Stadium -- which also has a retractable roof -- were able to be played Wednesday. The postponed matches included all of the day's doubles matches.

The decision was made late in the afternoon after players attempted to start matches on uncovered courts during a break in the weather, only to be chased off by showers once again. And there was a 70% chance of more rain for later Wednesday.

The covered conditions were no help to Federer at the start, though he couldn't quite explain why.

"I don't have an answer to you," he said. "It's just poor ballstriking in the beginning."

In other men's action, Kei Nishikori, the 2014 men's runner-up at the US Open, beat Bradley Klahn 6-2, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Federer had a night match on the opening day of the tournament, dropping the first set against qualifier Sumit Nagal before winning in four sets. It was another slow start Wednesday against Dzumhur, whose No. 99 ranking was just good enough for direct entry into the final major of the season.

Federer, winner of a men's-record 20 Grand Slam singles titles, was a little frustrated but not entirely surprised.

"I mean, look, I got exactly what I expected from both guys," Federer said. "I knew what Nagal was going to give me. I knew what Dzumhur was going to give me. But I didn't expect to hit 15 to 20 unforced errors, which is basically in the entire set just sort of donated. But look, they came out and they were well prepared and got me to do that. But I clearly have to play better from the get-go."

Nishikori relied on his strong baseline retrieving game against the hard-serving Klahn, a former NCAA champion at Stanford. But Nishikori appeared to struggle at times, getting only half his first serves in and throwing in a double fault on a break point to help Klahn come back from 5-1 down to tie the fourth set. Four match points slipped away down the stretch before Nishikori prevailed.

"A little bit of lost focus," he said after the match. He later added, "I started playing a little bit, not defensive, but I didn't play aggressive. ... That cost me a set. And also the fourth set, he almost came back.''

Nishikori will play the winner of the match between No. 31 Cristian Garin and Alex de Minaur.

Off the court, No. 12 Borna Coric pulled out the tournament with a lower back strain, giving a second-round walkover to Grigor Dimitrov. That adds to a growing list of men's seeds who are out, including No. 4 Dominic Thiem, No. 8 Stefanos Tsitsipas, No. 9 Karen Khachanov and No. 10 Roberto Bautista Agut, who were all upset Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.