With a possible ban looming, here's how the ATP can help Nick Kyrgios help himself

NEW YORK -- Nick Kyrgios just can't help himself. His occasional bad behavior, from not trying 100 percent to swearing, abusing umpires and smashing rackets, has cost him around $300,000 in fines so far in his career. And his latest transgression, calling the ATP "corrupt" after hammering Steve Johnson in straight sets on Tuesday night at the US Open, could lead to a lengthy ban.

The 24-year-old Australian has won six titles on the ATP Tour and almost $8 million in prize money and possesses a talent that Rafael Nadal, among others, feels should see him competing for Grand Slam titles. Kyrgios has acknowledged he's dealt with mental struggles and in March noted that he's aiming to "be way more disciplined, way better professionally and do the right things." However, tennis should help him help himself.

Until 2016, the ATP Tour would automatically issue an eight-week suspension to a player who was fined more than $10,000 on two occasions in a 12-month period, the ATP told ESPN on Wednesday. John McEnroe, whose behavior prompted the introduction of the rule, was suspended for two months in late 1987 after exceeding the limit ($7,500 in those days) for a second time.

"The bad thing about it was that it was being gamed," said former ATP umpire Richard Ings. "It wasn't just McEnroe and [Jimmy] Connors but other guys were doing it, too. They had a mandatory commitment of tournaments to play but if they broke a racket at the right time, they would go above the fines threshold and get four weeks where they weren't allowed to play."

But the benefit of the rule was that players knew for sure that they would be suspended. Now, they have to wait for an ATP judgment that has no clear timeline and could be influenced by outside factors. Kyrgios, for instance, is due to play at the Laver Cup in late September, so the ATP will likely wait until after that tournament to announce a ban.

"Maybe there's a happy medium in between," Ings said, "because the old system didn't work and the current system is selective."

Ings believes tennis, like any sport, has a duty of care toward its players. When Kyrgios was suspended for eight weeks at the end of 2016, his ban was cut to three weeks on the condition that he meet with a sports psychologist. Though the current ATP Tour rules say that players can be banned if they have two incidences of "aggravated behavior" (a term that covers many offenses) in a 12-month period, any ban is still a matter of discretion. If the ATP Tour were to reintroduce an automatic-fine threshold, perhaps all subsequent suspensions could come with a condition that the player seek some sort of external help.

In the end, though, the player has to want the help. "If you look at the prize money [top] tennis players get, you look at the career earnings of a player like Kyrgios, if you want some help, it's not hard to pay for," Ings said.

"If you get that element of your game in order, the payoff is huge. He's got the game to be a consistent top-five player, to take out Grand Slams, and do it regularly. Getting the mental part of the game in order would have a huge payoff for a player like him."

When Kyrgios is on top form, he can beat anyone, as his 2-0 record over world No. 1 Novak Djokovic would attest. The problems often come when he is expected to win. "He's had difficulty rising to the occasion against the guys that he should beat as opposed to the top guys," McEnroe told an ESPN conference call. "The guy has one of the best serves in the game. To me he's the most talented player in 10 years. He exhibited that when he wanted to. Hopefully he's going to want to do it here."

Kyrgios knows he has to change. The great unknown is whether he will be able to.