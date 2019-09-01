With possible ban looming, Nick Kyrgios' turbulent US Open singles run comes to end

NEW YORK -- Nick Kyrgios just can't help himself.

His occasional bad behavior -- from not trying 100 percent and swearing to abusing umpires and smashing rackets -- has cost him around $300,000 in fines so far in his career. His latest transgressions, a record fine of $113,000 in Cincinnati earlier this month for a series of incidents and then calling the ATP "corrupt" after his US Open first-round match against Steve Johnson, could lead to a lengthy ban.

The 24-year-old Australian has won six titles on the ATP Tour and almost $8 million in prize money. He possesses a talent that Rafael Nadal, among others, thinks should see him competing for Grand Slam titles; but, for all his ability, he has only been to two Grand Slam quarterfinals, at Wimbledon in 2014 and the Australian Open in 2015.

His US Open hopes ended Saturday night in three tight sets by Russia's Andrey Rublev in the third round, and though his next assignment is the Laver Cup in Geneva later this month, the specter of a ban looms large.

During the match against Rublev, Kyrgios said: "I don't even want to be here. I want to go home." After the loss, he told reporters being away from home in Australia for five and a half months was not easy. Asked if he would actually welcome a suspension so he could spend more time at home, Kyrgios said: "I don't know if I look at it like that. I don't know. I have no say in it. I guess it's out of my control."

Kyrgios said he had not spoken to anyone who will be involved in making the decision, but intimated that he believed the ATP Tour would be weaker without him. "I guess I'm a pretty boring player," he said, sarcastically. "I don't bring much to the sport, so ..."

The Australian played superbly in the first two rounds of the US Open and, for the most part, behaved well and competed hard -- again giving fans a glimpse of what he can bring to the table. A blistering serve and a post-insane-cross-court-return dance that frustrated American Steve Johnson in a straight-sets opening victory; needing just under two hours to beat Antoine Hoang in straight sets to reach the third round. And he also fought against Rublev on Saturday, but missed his chances, especially when he led 4-0 in a second-set tiebreak.

Winning the title in Washington was the high point of his summer and, despite what happened in Cincinnati, Kyrgios said it had been enjoyable.

"It's been all right, just up-and-down, rollercoaster stuff," he said Saturday. "I had fun, definitely had some great moments [this summer]. Still got doubles [at the Open, so] not completely out of the tournament. It's been all right."