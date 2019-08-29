        <
          Zverev again pushed to 5 sets, but advances

          No. 6 seed Alexander Zverev defeats Frances Tiafoe in five sets 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 to advance to the third round of the US Open. (1:23)

          3:54 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          NEW YORK -- No. 6 seed Alexander Zverev keeps playing five-set matches -- and keeps winning them. Frances Tiafoe? Not so much.

          Zverev reached the third round of the US Open at Flushing Meadows with his second five-setter of the week, edging Tiafoe 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 on Thursday to improve to 5-0 in matches that go the distance in 2019.

          Says Zverev: "It's usually what I do. The first few rounds at majors, I play five sets.''

          It marked just the fourth time a top-10 seed at the US Open won a five-setter in each of his first two matches of the tournament.

          Tiafoe, a 21-year-old American ranked 45th, dropped to 1-8 in fifth sets for his career.

          That includes losses of that length in three of his past four US Opens.

          In other early results, 15th-seeded David Goffin beat Gregoire Barrere 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 in less than an hour and a half. Stan Wawrinka, the 23rd seed, was pushed to a fourth set but defeated Jeremy Chardy 6-4, 6-3, 6-7(3), 6-3 to reach the third round.

          Second-seeded Rafael Nadal faces Thanasi Kokkinakis in the late match on Arthur Ashe, No. 5 Daniil Medvedev plays Hugo Dellien and Nick Kyrgios takes on Antoine Hoang.

          ESPN Stats & Information and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

