Zverev wins in 5; Nadal advances via walkover

NEW YORK -- No. 6 seed Alexander Zverev keeps playing five-set matches -- and keeps winning them. Frances Tiafoe? Not so much.

Zverev reached the third round of the US Open at Flushing Meadows with his second five-setter of the week, edging Tiafoe 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 on Thursday to improve to 5-0 in matches that go the distance in 2019.

Said Zverev: "It's usually what I do. The first few rounds at majors, I play five sets.''

It marked just the fourth time a top-10 seed at the US Open won a five-setter in each of his first two matches of the tournament.

Tiafoe, a 21-year-old American ranked 45th, dropped to 1-8 in fifth sets for his career.

That includes losses of that length in three of his past four US Opens.

Meanwhile, second-seeded Rafael Nadal advanced to the third round with a walkover after second-round opponent Thanasi Kokkinakis pulled out before their match with a right shoulder injury.

"I knew it was a possibility from this morning," Kokkinakis said. "I was feeling pain putting socks on. When you feel pain like that, it's not going to be easy hitting serves."

Kokkinakis said he was disappointed he had to pull out.

"Maybe my body isn't ready for five-set tennis," the Australian said. "Maybe I'm just not ready for Grand Slams yet. It's tough to swallow at the moment."

Kokkinakis, a wild card ranked No. 203, also retired from the first round of this year's Australian Open with the same injury.

Nadal's match at Arthur Ashe Stadium was replaced by a second-round contest between No. 22 Marin Cilic and Cedrik-Marcel Stebe that was previously scheduled for Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Most 'Free Passes' In Majors Men In Open Era Free Passes* Novak Djokovic 13 Roger Federer 10 Rafael Nadal 10 Andre Agassi 8 *advancements via retirements & walkovers

In other men's results, 15th-seeded David Goffin beat Gregoire Barrere 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 in less than an hour and a half. Stan Wawrinka, the 23rd seed, was pushed to a fourth set but defeated Jeremy Chardy 6-4, 6-3, 6-7(3), 6-3 to reach the third round.

No. 5 seed Daniil Medvedev took down Hugo Dellien 6-3, 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 for his 46th tour-level match victory this season, the most by any player on the men's tour. Medvedev has been rolling this summer, having reached the finals at Washington and the Rogers Cup, and winning his first Masters 1000 title at Cincinnati.

No. 29 seed Benoit Paire surrendered a two-set lead to Aljaz Bedene and lost 4-6, 6-7(3), 6-2, 7-5, 7-6(4).

ESPN Stats & Information and The Associated Press contributed to this report.