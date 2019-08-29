'Very tired' Murray loses to world No. 240

MALLORCA, Spain -- Andy Murray lost 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3) to 240th-ranked Matteo Viola on Thursday in the third round of a second-tier Challenger Tour tournament hosted by Rafael Nadal's tennis academy.

Murray played only three matches in the hard-court tournament that was supposed to help in his comeback attempt following hip surgery in January.

"I'm cramping. Very tired," Murray said. "I would have liked to have played more matches but it was good.

"I played two competitive matches. Physically I need to get better."

The former No. 1 was broken five times by the Italian in a match that lasted nearly three hours. Murray started poorly in the third-set tiebreaker and double-faulted on match point.

Viola will next face Blaz Kavcic, a Slovenian ranked 239th in the world.

The 32-year-old Murray returned to the courts in June playing doubles -- including at Wimbledon -- before moving back to singles this month. The two-time champion at Wimbledon had lost in the first round both in Cincinnati and in Winston-Salem.

The British player had not been on the Challenger Tour since 2005. He had opened with straight-set victories in the first two rounds in Mallorca.