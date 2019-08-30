Kyrgios 'Just Do You' collar draws USTA review

NEW YORK -- Nick Kyrgios will learn what he can "just do" with his shirt collar before his next match.

Kyrgios came out for his second-round match at the US Open wearing a white Nike shirt with the words "JUST DO YOU" on the back of the collar.

However, he was told he had to play with the collar down so the words were not visible.

Kyrgios believes he should be allowed to show the wording, saying it "wasn't anything to do with a marketing thing" but rather a design. If it were Nike's actual slogan, which is "JUST DO IT," the letters would have been too big to allow under the Grand Slam rules about logo size.

The 28th-seeded Australian said after his victory over Antoine Hoang that he was told he can wear the collar up going forward, but that hasn't been determined yet.

U.S. Tennis Association spokesman Chris Widmaier says tournament officials and Nike will review the shirt Friday and rule whether it is within specifications.