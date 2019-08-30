Serena into round of 16 for 18th straight time

Serena Williams defeats Karolina Muchova in straight sets 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the round of 16 at the US Open. (1:38)

NEW YORK -- Serena Williams used a seven-game run midway through the match to grab control and moved into the US Open's fourth round for the 18th consecutive appearance with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Karolina Muchova.

Williams had a bit of shakiness with her serve, double-faulting seven times. Otherwise, she played well, and went from trailing 3-2 at the outset to grabbing the opening set and a 3-0 lead in the second.

Williams' winning ways Serena Williams has made it into the US Open's round of 16 for the 18th time, moving her into a tie for second place for most fourth-round appearances all-time by women in the Open Era. Chris Evert 19 Serena Wiliams 18 Martina Navratilova 18 Venus Williams 15 Arantxa Sanchez Vicario 13 Steffi Graf 13

Williams is seeking a seventh title at Flushing Meadows and the 24th Grand Slam singles trophy of her career. On Sunday, she will face 22nd-seeded Petra Martic of Croatia for a quarterfinal berth.

Second-seeded Ash Barty advanced to the round of 16 at the US Open with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Maria Sakkari.

Barty, the reigning French Open champ who faced tough tests in her first two rounds, employed a steady baseline game and took advantage of 39 unforced errors from the 29th-ranked Sakkari.

This is the second year in a row Barty has advanced to the final 16. She next faces the winner of the match later Friday between 18th-seeded Qiang Wang and Fiona Ferro.

Third-seeded Karolina Pliskova overcame her emotions and an inspired opponent to advance to the US Open round of 16, downing Ons Jabeur 6-1, 4-6, 6-4.

Pliskova, a former No. 1 who reached the final at Flushing Meadows in 2016, won despite looking out of sync for much of the match. After Jabeur took treatment on her right knee at the end of the first set and began winning in the second, Pliskova smashed her racket in frustration, earning a warning from the chair umpire.

Pliskova relied on a strong serve game to get back on track. And Jabeur, a Tunisian who had been seeking to become the first Arab woman to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam tournament, faltered down the stretch. Although she cracked 49 winners, she also had 43 unforced errors, 17 of them in the final set.

In other women's matches on Friday, No. 22 Petra Martic upset No. 12 Anastasija Sevastova and No. 16 Johanna Konta knocked off No. 33 Zhang Shuai in straight sets.

Pliskova will take on Konta and Williams will face Martic in the next round.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.