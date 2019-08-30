Federer into 3rd round for men's record 18th time

NEW YORK -- Roger Federer won in straight sets for the first time in this year's U.S. Open, downing Daniel Evans 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 to advance to the round of 16.

The No. No. 3 seed and five-time champion at Flushing Meadows will make his 18th appearance in the US Open's third round, breaking a tie with Jimmy Connors for the most among men in the Open Era. The 38-year-old is also now the oldest man to reach the round of 16 since a 39-year-old Connors made it into the semifinals as a wild card back in 1991.

Federer dropped the first set in his previous two rounds but that was not an issue against the 58th-ranked Evans.

Federer blasted 48 winners and served up 10 aces en route to the victory, his 18th straight third-round win at the Open.

Next up for Federer is the winner of the match later Friday between 15th-seeded David Goffin and Pablo Carreno Busta.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.