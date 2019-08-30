        <
        >

          Federer into 3rd round for men's record 18th time

          1:59 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          NEW YORK -- Roger Federer won in straight sets for the first time in this year's U.S. Open, downing Daniel Evans 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 to advance to the round of 16.

          The No. No. 3 seed and five-time champion at Flushing Meadows will make his 18th appearance in the US Open's third round, breaking a tie with Jimmy Connors for the most among men in the Open Era. The 38-year-old is also now the oldest man to reach the round of 16 since a 39-year-old Connors made it into the semifinals as a wild card back in 1991.

          Federer dropped the first set in his previous two rounds but that was not an issue against the 58th-ranked Evans.

          Federer blasted 48 winners and served up 10 aces en route to the victory, his 18th straight third-round win at the Open.

          Next up for Federer is the winner of the match later Friday between 15th-seeded David Goffin and Pablo Carreno Busta.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices