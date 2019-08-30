Federer 'tired' of notion he influences scheduling

Roger Federer expresses his frustration after being accused of requesting a match time that disadvantaged his opponent Dan Evans, who played two days in a row. (1:05)

NEW YORK -- Roger Federer vigorously denied speculation that he has an undue amount of influence on tournament scheduling due to his status.

The denial follows comments from beaten third-round US Open opponent Daniel Evans, who implied that the top players have more control over when they play than their lesser-ranked peers.

"I don't remember that I asked for something," Federer said Friday shortly after eliminating Evans -- who had been forced to play the previous day due to Wednesday's rainout -- in a stress-free, three-set match that launched the day program at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Federer, the No. 3 seed, added: "I don't even know if [my] team asked for day [session]. But [asking] doesn't mean like, 'Roger asks, Roger gets.' Just remember that, because I have heard this s--- too often now. I'm sick and tired of it, that apparently I call the shots. The tournament and the TV stations do."

The schedule for any given day is created with the needs of various stakeholders (including foreign as well as domestic television) taken into account. It isn't unusual for players or their representatives to put in a request to play at a certain time, although the tournament is under no obligation to honor it.

Evans raised the issue because he was scheduled to play Friday just over 21 hours after finishing a four-set, three-plus-hour battle with No. 25 seed Lucas Pouille on Thursday.

"Just to try and beat him feeling tired, stiff, playing four sets yesterday, it's near on impossible," Evans said after he lost 6-2, 6-2, 6-1. Asked if he or his coach had requested a later start time, Evans replied, "You think a guy who's my ranking has any say in that? There is probably about four people in this tournament who have a say when they play. Maybe three."

Federer, who has invited Evans to training sessions in Switzerland, said he felt for the 58th-ranked player.

"I have been there. I know what you're talking about. You could definitely argue that the scheduling was not in his favor. But it's also not fair for me to play my match under the roof, get it done, sit back, relax the next day while he's battling out a four-hour or a three-hour match, whatever it is.

"That's tennis. It's entertainment, and the show must go on. I've lost ... matches this way. I've won some. This time luck was on my side. So, yeah, I understand if Danny is a little bit frustrated."