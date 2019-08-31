American qualifier Townsend continues Open run

Taylor Townsend keeps coming to the net and keeps winning, beating Sorana Cirstea 7-5, 6-2 to advance to the US Open round of 16 for the first time.

Townsend, an American qualifier ranked No. 116, advanced further than she's ever gone before in a Grand Slam by doing what she does best: serve and volleying, chipping and charging, and coming forward. She came to the net 75 times, winning 47 of those points against the 106th-ranked Cirstea.

Townsend came to the net 106 times in her three-set, second-round upset of Wimbledon champion Simona Halep, the No. 4 seed.

Townsend advances to play either 15th-seeded Bianca Andreescu or No. 19 Caroline Wozniacki.

Also advancing in Saturday's early session was Elise Mertens, who beat Andrea Petkovic 6-3, 6-3.

Mertens, the No. 25 seed from Belgium who was a semifinalist at last year's Australian Open, used her consistent serve to control the match, hitting seven aces and winning more than 70% of her first-serve points. She also cracked 26 winners, twice that of Petkovic.

Mertens advances to play the winner of the match later Saturday between American Kristie Ahn and former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.

