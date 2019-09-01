US Open run so far has been carefree for Rafael Nadal

NEW YORK -- Rafael Nadal hasn't incurred the wrath of the fans by mistreating a ball kid, nor shot them a central digit the way Daniil Medvedev did on Louis Armstrong Stadium on the first, boisterous Friday evening of this US Open. He hasn't jousted with a heckler, as Novak Djokovic did during his practice session earlier that afternoon, nor defended himself against charges of favoritism the way Roger Federer was obliged to do after his third-round success.

Nadal avoided dramatic interludes of any kind in his third-round match with Korea's rejuvenated Hyeon Chung on Arthur Ashe Stadium on Saturday. He gamboled in the sunshine, taking care of business in familiar if somewhat muted fashion. He completed his 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win in just under two hours, with nary an uppercut accompanied by that familiar cry of "Vamos" or anxious glances at his support team.

The 32-year-old two-time champion was all business and fastidious as ever. When a stray moth danced around his ankles as he prepared to serve, Nadal gently shepherded the critter toward the sideline with the face of his racket instead of squishing it. He picked up a speck of debris on the court and handed it off to a ball boy as if he'd read the stern memo about keeping his workspace clean.

Rafael Nadal was all business in his straight-sets victory over Hyeon Chung on Saturday. AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Though diligent as ever, Nadal is playing like he hasn't got a care in the world, and maybe he doesn't. With Djokovic and Federer still in the draw, this may not officially be Nadal's tournament to lose, but he's beautifully positioned to strike deep, perhaps even pick up the pieces after Djokovic and Federer argue things out in the projected top-half semifinal.

This is certain: Nadal is in a far happier and more comfortable place at this US Open than he has been on many Grand Slam occasions in the past. That's mostly because he has won yet another career-threatening struggle with injury, and the challenges of recovering and blasting the rust off his game and doubts from his mind.

"The first three, four months of the season [were] very hard, too many issues again," Nadal said, referring to injuries that continued to hamper his training efforts. His fortunes began to change in Barcelona, although Nadal uncharacteristically lost there, and also in Madrid. His 12th win at the French Open accelerated his turnaround. It was followed shortly by a semifinal at Wimbledon and a win on the hard courts of Montreal.

"I was able to fix the body and play more or less with freedom of movements," he said. "That gave me the chance to compete at the highest level again. And most important thing ... to enjoy the sport."

Nadal said his recent history gives him "positive" feelings and memories to draw upon. Coming into this event, he could use the reinforcement. Last year, he was compelled to quit his semifinal with Juan Martin del Potro after two mostly agonizing sets, his chronic knee tendinitis overriding his famous combative spirit. He left his postmatch news conference abruptly when he was overcome with emotion and teared up.

"Tearing it up" was a better way to describe Nadal's performance against Chung. The glasses Chung wears on court give him a professorial air, but it was Nadal who delivered the dazzling lecture, winning in straight sets without facing a single break point.

Federer is on the same side of the draw as Djokovic, while most of the high seeds in the half ruled by Nadal have been bulldozed out of the way: No. 4 Dominic Thiem, No. 8 Stefanos Tsitsipas, No. 9 Karen Khachanov -- all gone. Alexander Zverev, No. 6 and a potential quarterfinal opponent for Nadal, has been lurching through debilitating five-set conflicts, although he managed to survive the third round in four sets. But don't punch Nadal's ticket to the final just yet: He's facing Marin Cilic, one of one only three men (del Potro and Stan Wawrinka are the others) to win a major title since Nadal's triumph in the 2015 French Open.

Hard-serving Marin Cilic, who defeated John Isner in the third round, is next up for Rafael Nadal. Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Cilic has a serve that can make babies in the cheap seats cry, but his win over John Isner in the third round must come as a relief for Nadal. Nobody takes the racket out of the hand of his opponent with his serve as consistently as Isner. But Cilic, a raw-boned, 6-foot-6 Croatian, is finding his misplaced game again just in time to test it against Nadal.

Cilic has two wins in his eight meetings with Nadal, both on outdoor hard courts similar to those here. One of those matches, the 2018 Australian Open quarterfinal, ended with Nadal quitting due to a leg injury while behind 0-2 in the fifth set.

"I'm going to have hopefully my chances to return a couple of points and give me chances," Nadal said of facing Cilic's serve. "I know against big servers like them, chances are not a lot."

Nadal also knows it's a classic error to focus exclusively on breaking a sometimes unbreakable serve instead of taking extra care to hold serve. He added, "I need to be focused with my serve, as always."

Nadal's fortunes on hard court have usually rested on his willingness to abandon the dogged defensive posture that has earned him 12 French Open titles and the moniker, "King of Clay." The received wisdom is that Nadal's success on hard courts hinges on serving with a degree of command and variety that he doesn't necessarily need on clay, and on stationing himself up close to or inside the baseline in rallies -- a tactic that enables him to be more aggressive, and to employ his excellent volley.

But implementing those tactics aren't simply a matter of Nadal having the will to overcome his default, defensive posture. "I don't have a different style of play [for hard courts]," the three-time US Open champion said. "I play my style sometimes better, sometimes worse."

It's simple, he suggested. When Nadal is playing well, the aggressive tactics come easily because of how well he's manipulating his opponent, taking away time, forcing him back and vulnerable to attack. When Nadal's game isn't dialed in, he falls back on his defensive skills.

Rafael Nadal, known as the "King of Clay" because of his 12 French Open titles, insists he doesn't change his style of play for hardcourts. Justin Lane/EPA

Chung, the 23-year-old South Korean who's fighting his way back from back and foot injuries, can attest that Nadal has been dialed in. He found it difficult to stay in rallies, but he was also aware that Nadal would take advantage of any short ball. Chung said Nadal played more aggressively than in their two previous meetings (both wins for Nadal). "I think so because I have a lot of pressure from him. It's tough to play good baseline [tennis]."

Nadal went into this match with the best winning percentage on hard courts this year, 16-2 for 88 percent. He has taken great strides since hobbling away from this event last year, the prelude to yet another long sabbatical. Nadal pulled the plug on his season after the US Open, and was unprepared for the heightened demands of playing a Big Three rival in a Grand Slam. Nadal impressed as he slashed his way to the Australian Open final, but Djokovic walloped him in the title match, 6-3, 6-2, 6-3.

Earlier in the week, Francisco Roig, who co-coaches Nadal with Carlos Moya, told the ATP media team that Nadal is feeling "more complete" now on hard courts, has boosted the speed of both first and second serves, and approaches the net with greater confidence.

"Rafa gained praise and found success by engaging in drawn-out affairs and wearing down opponents," Roig said of the past. "These days, he's dictating play more. I think he is realizing the value of building up a point with a more pointed attack and he's evolving into a more well-rounded player. When you're sitting back in a comfort zone, chances are the opponent is settling down and into a groove as well."

Nadal has settled into a comfort zone in a different, more productive way at this tournament. He's got a clear path to the final as anyone in his shoes could hope to enjoy.