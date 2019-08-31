        <
          Nadal cruises into fourth round at US Open

          Nadal advances in straight-set win over Chung (1:52)

          Rafael Nadal dominates Hyeon Chung to win 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 and advance past the third round in the US Open. (1:52)

          6:12 PM ET
          • ESPN News Services

          Rafael Nadal had no trouble downing qualifier Hyeon Chung 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 to reach the U.S. Open round of 16, the 13th straight time he's gone at least that far in a Grand Slam event.

          The No. 2-seeded Nadal has had a relatively easy journey at Flushing Meadows so far, receiving a walkover in the second round from Thanasi Kokkinakis due to an injury and not dropping a set in his other two matches.

          Against the 170th-ranked Chung, a 2018 Australian Open semifinalist who has battled injuries, Nadal played an aggressive game off the ground and on the serve, winning nearly 90% of his first-serve points.

          Next up for the three-time U.S. Open champion is a matchup against No. 22 Marin Cilic, himself a former Flushing Meadows champ, who upset No. 14 John Isner 7-5, 3-6, 7-6, 6-4.

          In other men's matches on Saturday, 33-year-old Pablo Andujar beat Alexander Bubik in straight sets to reach the fourth round of the US Open for the first time.

          The Associated Press contributed to this report.

