Gauff likely done in singles until '20, father says

NEW YORK -- Coco Gauff will be right back on the court Sunday in US Open doubles action, but she's probably done for the year in singles.

Gauff's father, Corey, said Saturday his 15-year-old daughter's next action will probably be in Australia because of a "little bit of limitations" she faces with her age.

The Australian Open is in January.

Age restrictions set up by the women's professional tour limit the number of tournaments someone who is 15 can enter and the number of wild-card invitations she can be offered. As it is, Gauff already had accepted three wild cards elsewhere before the U.S. Tennis Association -- which runs a Grand Slam tournament, and so is not overseen by the WTA or ATP tours -- essentially chose to ignore the eligibility rule and went ahead and offered Gauff a wild card.

Gauff won two matches at the US Open before being eliminated by No. 1 seed Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-0.

Gauff and 17-year-old partner Caty McNally face the ninth-seeded team of Nicole Melichar and Kveta Peschke on Sunday in a second-round doubles match.

