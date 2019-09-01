High seeds fall as Barty, Pliskova ousted at Open

18-seed Wang Qiang upsets World No. 2 Ashleigh Barty in straight sets 6-2, 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals of the US Open. (2:02)

Second-seeded Ash Barty is out of the US Open, beaten 6-2, 6-4 by Wang Qiang, who advanced to a Grand Slam quarterfinal for the first time.

The 18th-ranked Wang, who had never been beyond the third round of a major in 20 tries, kept Barty back with consistent groundstrokes that landed deep in the court. She had just 14 unforced errors to her opponent's 39. Barty overcame three match points before Wang finally served out the match, pumping her fist in the air as the Australian's return sailed long.

Barty wasn't the only high seed to go down, however.

No. 16 Johanna Konta knocked off third-seeded Karolina Pliskova 6-7, 6-3, 7-5.

Konta moves on to face the winner of Sunday evening's match between Elina Svitolina and American Madison Keys.

Barty's loss ends an impressive run of Grand Slam performances this year. She won the French Open, reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and the round of 16 of Wimbledon. That record, along with titles at tour events in Miami and Birmingham, England, helped her hold the No. 1 ranking for nearly two months this summer before Naomi Osaka regained the spot.

Wang, the first Chinese woman to get this far in the US Open since Peng Shuai made a run to the semis in 2014, next faces the winner of the match later between No. 8 Serena Williams and No. 22 Petra Martic.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.