        <
        >

          Federer drubs Goffin to make US Open quarters

          play
          Federer routs Goffin in straight sets (1:43)

          Roger Federer makes easy work of David Goffin with a 6-2, 6-2, 6-0 victory to advance to the quarterfinals of the 2019 US Open. (1:43)

          2:10 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          NEW YORK -- Roger Federer has gotten his groove back. The No. 3 seed cruised through his second straight easy victory at the US Open, beating David Goffin 6-2, 6-2, 6-0 to move into his 13th quarterfinal at Flushing Meadows.

          Federer, who dropped the first set in each of his first two matches, hasn't dropped a set since. He thoroughly dominated the No. 15 Goffin in 1 hour, 19 minutes, blasting 35 winners to just eight for his opponent and serving up 10 aces. Federer closed out the match after a 20-stroke rally with an emphatic backhand winner down the line.

          The five-time US Open champion continues his quest for a record 21st Grand Slam tournament title against the winner of the match currently underway between Grigor Dimitrov and Alex de Minaur.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices