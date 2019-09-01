        <
          Serena shakes off ankle injury to reach quarters

          4:05 PM ET
          Serena Williams overcame a rolled right ankle to advance to the quarterfinals of the US Open.

          Williams, seeded eighth, suffered the injury in the middle of the second set against Petra Martic, but managed to finish out the 6-3, 6-4 victory in 1 hour, 32 minutes.

          Next up for Williams is Wang Qiang, who knocked off No. 2 seed Ash Barty in straight sets earlier Sunday.

          Sunday's win comes on the second birthday of her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., which Williams noted on Instagram earlier in the day.

          Williams, the winner of 23 Grand Slam titles, is looking for her elusive first tournament win of any kind since stepping away from tennis in 2017 for the birth of her daughter.

