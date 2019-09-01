Coco, McNally into 3rd round of US Open doubles

Coco Gauff and Catherine McNally defeat No. 9 Nicole Melichar and Kveta Peschke in straight sets in women's doubles. (1:49)

Coco Gauff is back in the win column at the US Open.

A night after getting knocked out of the singles tournament by No. 1 Naomi Osaka, Gauff teamed with Caty McNally to move into the third round of women's doubles.

Team McCoco, as they are calling themselves, beat the No. 9-seeded team of Nicole Melichar and Kveta Peschke 6-3, 7-6 (9) before a crowd that was packed to the top of Louis Armstrong Stadium.

"Coco and I just get along so well on and off the court," McNally said after the match. "I think that helps so much. We have really good chemistry and we support each other. When one person gets down, the other person helps to get them back up and vice versa. I'm so thankful that I have Coco next to me."

Gauff, 15, and the 17-year-old McNally remained unbeaten as a team, having won the US Open junior title last year and teaming for their first WTA doubles title this summer in Washington.

They advanced to face the eighth-seeded team of Ash Barty and Victoria Azarenka. Barty, ranked No. 2 in singles, won the U.S. Open doubles title last year with CoCo Vandeweghe.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.