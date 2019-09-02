Osaka out: No. 1, defending champ falls at Open

Belinda Bencic defeats Naomi Osaka in straight sets 7-5, 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals of the US Open. (1:50)

There will be a new women's champion at the US Open as Naomi Osaka's bid for a second straight title came to an end Monday.

Ranked No. 1 in the world, Osaka lost 7-5, 6-4 to the 13th-seeded Belinda Bencic.

Bencic advances to the quarterfinals where she will face Donna Vekic, a 6-7, 7-5, 6-3 winner over Julia Goerges.

Vekic avenged last year's fourth-round US Open loss to Goerges and did so by overcoming a match point against her when she was down 5-4 in the second set.

Bencic is back in the quarters at Flushing Meadows for the second time, having previously done so in 2014 when she was 17 years old.

Her win snaps Osaka's 17-match winning streak on hard court, while giving the Swiss player her fourth straight win against a No. 1 and third straight against Osaka overall

It wasn't Naomi Osaka's day on Monday as she got knocked out of the US Open in straight sets by Belinda Bencic. John G. Mabanglo/EPA

With Osaka out, that leaves No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina as the highest seed remaining in the women's draw. Serena Williams is seeded eighth and is the second-highest remaining seed.

Osaka's loss means Ash Barty will be the new No. 1-ranked player in the world come next week. Barty was seeded second at the US Open and also failed to reach the quarterfinals, losing in straight sets Sunday.