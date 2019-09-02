Zverev (17 double-faults) ousted by Schwartzman

NEW YORK -- Sixth-seeded Alexander Zverev doubled-faulted 17 times on his way out of the US Open on Monday. Diego Schwartzman took full advantage in beating him 3-6, 6-2, 6-4, 6-3 to advance to the quarterfinals at Flushing Meadows for the second time.

Zverev's serving problems have dogged him for months and they came back in force against Schwartzman. The lanky German lost his serve eight times, won just 32 percent of second-serve points and amassed 65 unforced errors. He also was hit with a point penalty for swearing in the final set to put Schwartzman up 5-2.

"My first serve is still fine. My second serve needs to be worked on,'' Zverev said. "But I'll deal with it.''

The 20th-seeded Schwartzman, meanwhile, went about his steady baseline and retrieving game, taking the majority of long rallies in a match when some points went on for as many as 35 strokes.

The Argentine, who reached the quarterfinals at the French Open last year and at Flushing Meadows in 2017, next takes on the winner of the match later between second-seeded Rafael Nadal and No. 22 Marin Cilic.

Matteo Berrettini overpowered Andrey Rublev 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (6) to become the first Italian man to reach the US Open quarterfinals since 1977.

Berrettini, the No. 24 seed from Italy, relied on a strong service game and some well-timed drop shots to overcome Rublev, who had taken out the volatile Nick Kyrgios and No. 8 Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Berrettini won 14 of his 15 service games and more than 80 percent of his first-serve points, and he ripped 37 winners, including a deftly angled volley on match point to close it out.

It's his deepest run at a Grand Slam event after reaching the fourth round at this year's Wimbledon. Berrettini became the first Italian man in the U.S. quarterfinals since Corrado Barazzutti 42 years ago.

Next up for Berrettini is the winner of the match later Monday between 13th-seeded Gael Monfils and Pablo Andujar.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.