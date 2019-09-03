'McCoco' done at US Open after doubles loss

Coco Gauff shows her frustration as she and Caty McNally fall 6-0, 6-1 to Ashleigh Barty and Victoria Azarenka in doubles. (0:22)

NEW YORK -- Coco Gauff's run at the US Open is over.

Two days after she broke down in tears after a straight-sets singles loss to top-ranked Naomi Osaka, Gauff and doubles partner Caty McNally fell Monday in the third round to the eighth-seeded team of Victoria Azarenka and Ash Barty 6-0, 6-1.

They can take at least one positive from the drubbing: Team McCoco -- 15-year-old Gauff and 17-year-old McNally -- was one of the biggest crowd favorites of the US Open. They once again drew a near-capacity crowd for their match, this time on the Grandstand court.

Azarenka and Barty move on to a quarterfinal matchup against the top-seeded team of Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic.