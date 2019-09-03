Svitolina advances to US Open semfinals

Elina Svitolina defeats Johanna Konta 6-4, 6-4 to move on to the semifinals of the 2019 US Open. (2:07)

New York -- Elina Svitolina reached the U.S. Open semifinals for the first time with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Johanna Konta.

The No. 5 seed followed her first appearance in the final four of a major at Wimbledon in July by getting right back there at Flushing Meadows, where she will face either six-time champion Serena Williams or Wang Qiang.

The players exchanged three straight breaks of serve in the third set but Svitolina played a cleaner match than Konta, who made 35 unforced errors compared to Svitolina's 13.

Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, reacts after defeating Johanna Konta, of the United Kingdom, during the quarterfinals of the US Open. AP Photo/Sarah Stier

The 16th-seeded Konta was trying to reach her first U.S. Open semifinal. She has reached that round in the other three major tournaments.