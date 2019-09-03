Svitolina advances to US Open semfinals

New York -- Elina Svitolina reached the U.S. Open semifinals for the first time with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Johanna Konta.
The No. 5 seed followed her first appearance in the final four of a major at Wimbledon in July by getting right back there at Flushing Meadows, where she will face either six-time champion Serena Williams or Wang Qiang.
The players exchanged three straight breaks of serve in the third set but Svitolina played a cleaner match than Konta, who made 35 unforced errors compared to Svitolina's 13.
The 16th-seeded Konta was trying to reach her first U.S. Open semifinal. She has reached that round in the other three major tournaments.