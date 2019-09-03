Medvedev's roll continues into 1st major semifinal

NEW YORK -- Daniil Medvedev is continuing his hard-court roll right into the US Open semifinals after beating Stan Wawrinka 7-6 (6), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

The No. 5 seed reached the final four at a major tournament for the first time and improved his tour-leading total to 49 victories this year. He reached the final in three straight tournaments on hard courts leading into the US Open, winning the last one.

Medvedev, 23, had his legs treated twice in the first set but played through the pain to become the youngest semifinalist at the US Open since Novak Djokovic, who was also 23, in 2010.

He will look to extend his career-best winning streak of 11 straight matches in the next round, against five-time champion Roger Federer or unseeded Grigor Dimitrov.

Wawrinka eliminated the defending champion Djokovic in the fourth round but fell short of getting back to the semifinals for the first time since winning the 2016 US Open title.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.