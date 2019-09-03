'Sorry, guys': Boos fuel Medvedev into semifinals

Daniil Medvedev apologizes to the US Open crowd after a few contentious matches. (1:15)

NEW YORK -- The man the US Open crowds love to hate, Daniil Medvedev, is continuing his hard-court roll right into the semifinals after beating Stan Wawrinka 7-6 (6), 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 on Tuesday despite 12 double faults.

The No. 5 seed reached the final four at a major tournament for the first time and improved his tour-leading total to 49 victories this year. He reached the final in three consecutive tournaments on hard courts leading into the US Open, winning the final one.

Medvedev, 23, had his legs treated twice in the first set but played through the pain to become the youngest semifinalist at the US Open since Novak Djokovic, who was also 23, in 2010.

Medvedev has drawn plenty of attention at Flushing Meadows for the way he sarcastically thanked booing crowds, trolling them by suggesting their venom was the reason he kept winning.

Asked how he'd describe his relationship with the fans in New York, who jeered him when he was introduced in Arthur Ashe Stadium but offered cheers later, Medvedev replied: "I have two words. First one, for sure, 'electric,' because it's electric. And second one, 'controversy.'''

"So many people like my interviews. So many people don't like me,'' he said with a smile. "I can just say: I try to be myself, guys.''

Reprising his professional wrestling persona briefly, he added, "I have to say, 'Sorry, guys.' And, 'Thank you,''' and then laughed.

Medvedev will look to extend his career-best winning streak of 11 straight matches in the next round, against five-time champion Roger Federer or unseeded Grigor Dimitrov.

Wawrinka eliminated the defending champion Djokovic in the fourth round but fell short of getting back to the semifinals for the first time since winning the 2016 US Open title.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.