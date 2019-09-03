The secret to one US Open quarterfinalist's success? Pasta!

NEW YORK -- Many tennis players have superstitions.

Rafael Nadal's finger tape and incessant water bottle placements. Serena Williams wearing the same pair of socks during a winning streak. Roger Federer counting to eight on everything during a match.

It appears that surprise US Open men's quarterfinalist Matteo Berrettini is no different. But his habit is happening off the court.

The 23-year-old Italian has been eating regularly at an East Village joint called Via della Pace, and it appears to be working. Berrettini is the first Italian tennis player to reach the quarterfinals here since Corrado Barazzutti in 1977, and it's the first time he has made it this far in a major.

"Pasta, for sure. You know, like pasta and salad," Berrettini told ESPN's Tom Rinaldi this past weekend. "I'm from Roma, so carbonara -- maybe I shouldn't say that, but it's going to be a heavy plate."

The food habit also has carried over to the court, as Berrettini has invited one of the restaurant's owners, Giovanni Bartocci, to attend his matches during the tournament. Bartocci was one of the young player's loudest supporters during Berrettini's 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (6) victory against Andrey Rublev on Monday.

"He's unbelievable. He was screaming since the warm-up, actually," Berrettini said of Bartocci on Sunday. "He's a special guy, ready to cheer and also to make us laugh, because he's a character. You have to know him really.

"He texted me [Saturday] and he was like, 'Do you think there is a chance to get a ticket?' And I was like, 'You're in the box, don't worry.'"

Via della Pace is a popular destination for other Italian tennis pros coming through New York, including Paolo Lorenzi and Thomas Fabbiano, said Bartocci, who believes the restaurant helps the players relax. "It's a very homey restaurant, nothing fancy," he said. "They come and they feel like they're at home. That's what [Matteo] needs to play great tennis."

According to Bartocci, Berrettini visited for Via della Pace's signature pasta carbonara before the start of the tournament, but he has been sticking to the healthier alternative of salad and plain pasta during his run. Bartocci, who immigrated to New York from Italy in 2007, hopes to be back at Arthur Ashe Stadium for Berrettini's quarterfinal against Frenchman Gael Monfils on Wednesday. "I always love to go and support the Italian players," he said. "For immigrants to see someone defending your colors is amazing."