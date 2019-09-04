Berrettini outlasts Monfils in fifth-set tiebreaker

NEW YORK -- Matteo Berrettini reached the US Open semifinals after nearly four exhausting hours, overcoming some nervous moments at the end to outlast Gael Monfils 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (5) on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old Italian finally closed it out on his fifth match point -- long after he double-faulted away his first chance -- after 3 hours, 57 minutes.

"One of the best matches I ever saw. I was playing, but I was watching, also," Berrettini said with a smile.

It started under muggy conditions and finished with the roof closed at Arthur Ashe Stadium after rain arrived during the third set.

The short break seemed to benefit Monfils, who is 10 years older and had been leaning on his racket or wiping sweat off his legs between points. He won the fourth set but didn't have enough left at the finish of a match whose final set took 68 minutes.

Berrettini could've done it more easily, but double-faulted for the first time in the match with a weak second serve into the net on his first match point at 5-4.

"I was like this, a little bit tight," he said during his postmatch interview.

The 24th-seeded Berrettini advanced to his first Grand Slam semifinal, where he will face No. 2 Rafael Nadal or No. 20 Diego Schwartzman. Berrettini became only the second Italian to reach the final four of the US Open, following Corrado Barazzutti in 1977.

Nadal, who has won three of his 18 major titles at Flushing Meadows, will be playing in his 40th career Grand Slam quarterfinal. He is 7-0 against Schwartzman.

The other men's semifinal is already set, with No. 5 Daniil Medvedev to face Grigor Dimitrov, who eliminated five-time US Open champion Roger Federer on Tuesday. Wawrinka had beaten top-ranked Novak Djokovic, the defending champion, in the fourth round before losing to Medvedev.