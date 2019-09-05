Osaka, Schwartzman get sportsmanship awards

Naomi Osaka encourages Coco Gauff to join her postmatch interview and both are emotional. (2:37)

NEW YORK -- The way Naomi Osaka consoled Coco Gauff after beating the 15-year-old American in the US Open's third round was admired by many. On Thursday, Osaka was given the women's 2019 US Open Sportsmanship Award.

Diego Schwartzman was the men's honoree.

Both get a trophy and a $5,000 donation to a charity of their choice.

Todd Martin, the former player who is co-chair of the committee that chooses the recipients, said the two "demonstrated a level of sportsmanship that is even more impressive than their play on the court."