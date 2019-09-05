        <
        >

          Top-seeded Cabal, Farah into men's doubles final

          6:31 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          Wimbledon champions and No. 1 seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah have advanced to the US Open men's doubles final.

          They will face No. 8 seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos for the title.

          Cabal and Farah advanced by beating Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski 7-6 (5), 7-6 (8) in Thursday's semifinals.

          Cabal and Farah are the first men's doubles pairing from Colombia to win a Grand Slam trophy and to be ranked No. 1.

          Granollers and Zeballos also won a two-tiebreaker semifinal, defeating Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5).

          None of the four finalists has won a US Open men's doubles title.

          Cabal and Farah were eliminated in the semifinals a year ago.

          Granollers was a runner-up in 2014 and a semifinalist two other times with different partners. Zeballos was a semifinalist in 2010.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices