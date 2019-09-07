Mattek-Sands, J. Murray win mixed doubles title

NEW YORK -- Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Jamie Murray have successfully defended their US Open mixed doubles championship.

Mattek-Sands and Murray beat the top-seeded team of Hao-Ching Chan and Michael Venus 6-2,-6-3. They are the first team to defend a US Open mixed doubles title since Kevin Curren and Anne Smith in 1981 and 1982. Murray became the first man in the Open era to win three straight mixed doubles titles in Flushing Meadows after starting the run in 2017 with Martina Hingis.

Murray won his fifth Grand Slam mixed doubles title and Mattek-Sands won her third.