Justin Trudeau, Canadian sports stars weigh in on Bianca Andreescu's victory over Serena in US Open final

The 2019 US Open women's singles final between Bianca Andreescu and Serena Williams had a little bit of everything. History on the line for both players -- Andreescu trying to become the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam title and Serena vying for a record-tying 24th Slam title.

After Serena tried to make a fantastic comeback in the second set, the 19-year-old Canadian won on her third championship point to beat Williams, 6-3, 7-5, on Saturday. Here is how the Twitterverse reacted.

Prematch: Royalty in the house

Serena BFF Meghan Markle, a.k.a. the Duchess of Sussex, was on hand, along with Venus Williams and Vogue Magazine editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, to watch the final.

Allison Hughes in charge of this women's final. pic.twitter.com/v9idViQ2ce — Pam Shriver (@PHShriver) September 7, 2019

A Serena comeback?

After Andreescu dominated the first set (Serena struggled with her first serve throughout), Serena rallied from being down 5-1 in the second set to give the Arthur Ashe crowd hope:

Serena just yelled something along the lines of "I can't put a serve in" to her box. — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) September 7, 2019

This is hard to watch. — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) September 7, 2019

Meditation in biggest match of her life after 1 Championship point. pic.twitter.com/FS8SXSxFra — Pam Shriver (@PHShriver) September 7, 2019

I'm not going to survive this match. It's been nice, everyone. — Аrpon Basu (@ArponBasu) September 7, 2019

wow 😮 out of nowhere from 5-1 MP down SW23 back on serv the crowd going absolutely nuts 🥜 could we be witnessing epic comeback — Brad Gilbert (@bgtennisnation) September 7, 2019

I'm screaming like Serena can hear me right now!! — Cassidy Hubbarth (@CassidyHubbarth) September 7, 2019

Loudest Ashe Stadium ever last 10 minutes — Pam Shriver (@PHShriver) September 7, 2019

Serena was down 1-5 in the second, and rallies to make it 4-5. The crowd is LOVING IT pic.twitter.com/zrMy1oVEb4 — D'Arcy Maine (@darcymaine_espn) September 7, 2019

YES YES YES #USOpen — Hilary Knight (@HilaryKnight) September 7, 2019

Let's Go @serenawilliams!!!!! Keep it going. ❤️ of a Champion! 🐐 — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 7, 2019

Andreescu makes history

And Canada and tennis fans rejoice!

Congratulations @Bandreescu_! 🇨🇦 You've made history and made a whole country very proud. #SheTheNorth https://t.co/W98v1lUN9o — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 7, 2019

This kid is absolutely legit! Congrats @Bandreescu_ !! Always more fun being the hunter than the hunted. Props to @serenawilliams the 🐐!#shethenorth #usopen 🇨🇦 — Hayley Wickenheiser (@wick_22) September 7, 2019

This girl is 🔥!! Huge congrats to @Bandreescu_ the first ever Canadian singles Grand Slam champion! Wow! 🏆🇨🇦 — Vasek Pospisil (@VasekPospisil) September 7, 2019

In some ways, the way @Bandreescu_ won that may almost be better than if she'd won it easily. Showed massive mental strength at the end. Incredible story — Simon Cambers (@scambers73) September 7, 2019

wowwowwowowwow two incredible women. that was fun to watch — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 7, 2019

Yoooo!!!! @Bandreescu_ you're the US OPEN CHAMP!! 💥💪🏽😎👊🏽💥 — Steve Nash (@SteveNash) September 7, 2019

Congrats @Bandreescu_ on your 🏆 I'm so happy for you ❤️❤️❤️ #usopen — Sofia Kenin (@SofiaKenin) September 7, 2019

Holy Mackinaw!!! Such amazing support for Serena at Flushing Meadows... but you should hear the entire country explode north of the border. Congratulations @Bandreescu_ You've made history and we are so proud of you! #shethenorth — Scott Moir (@ScottMoir) September 7, 2019

The new Canadian role model. Congrats Bianca!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/G4k4AL2ZEl — Theo Fleury (@TheoFleury14) September 7, 2019

🏆 HISTORY 🏆



Congratulations to @Bandreescu_ on becoming the first 🇨🇦 to win a Grand Slam singles title! #USOpen pic.twitter.com/BcGMPjshRZ — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) September 7, 2019

Congratulations @Bandreescu_ on an amazing performance and your first grand slam!



Romania is very proud of you 🤗🇷🇴 — Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) September 7, 2019

Bianca Andresscu's career earnings before today: $2.4M



Today's first-place prize: $3.85M — Scott Stinson (@scott_stinson) September 7, 2019

Congrats @Bandreescu_ on your first Grand Slam 🏆 So happy for you! 👏🏽 — Madison Keys (@Madison_Keys) September 7, 2019

Congrats @Bandreescu_ on your first slam! Enjoy this moment, so well deserved 🏆 #usopen — Sloane Stephens (@SloaneStephens) September 7, 2019

& congrats on another amazing tournament @serenawilliams 💫 This sport wouldn't be what it is without you. You continue to inspire all of us 🙏🏾 — Sloane Stephens (@SloaneStephens) September 7, 2019

What a final for @Bandreescu_ defeating @serenawilliams for her first grand slam title at the @usopen. Congrats to the teen..no doubt Canada is celebrating....again! @Raptors win #NBAFinals & Bianca first Canadian to win #USOpen 🙌🏽 — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) September 7, 2019

Congratulations to @Bandreescu_ on winning her first major title at the #USOpen. She is Canada's first Grand Slam singles champion! 🇨🇦 The Future is Now.



A phenomenal effort by @serenawilliams until the very end. #WomenWorthWatching #SheTheNorth #USOpenFinals — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 7, 2019

Love you Serena. 24 soon come. Still incredible to keep getting to the Final💪🏽 keep PUSHING — Rosalyn Gold-Onwude (@ROSGO21) September 7, 2019

🇨🇦🇨🇦WOW! So freaking amazing! You made the entire country proud 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 #usopen champion!!! https://t.co/1BAmTYGQDL — Christine Sinclair (@sincy12) September 7, 2019