          Justin Trudeau, Canadian sports stars weigh in on Bianca Andreescu's victory over Serena in US Open final

          Andreescu weathers Serena's storm to win 1st US Open championship (2:35)

          Bianca Andreescu survives Serena William's comeback attempt to win her first career Grand Slam championship 6-3, 7-5. (2:35)

          6:26 PM ET
          • ESPN staff

          The 2019 US Open women's singles final between Bianca Andreescu and Serena Williams had a little bit of everything. History on the line for both players -- Andreescu trying to become the first Canadian to win a Grand Slam title and Serena vying for a record-tying 24th Slam title.

          After Serena tried to make a fantastic comeback in the second set, the 19-year-old Canadian won on her third championship point to beat Williams, 6-3, 7-5, on Saturday. Here is how the Twitterverse reacted.

          Prematch: Royalty in the house

          Serena BFF Meghan Markle, a.k.a. the Duchess of Sussex, was on hand, along with Venus Williams and Vogue Magazine editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, to watch the final.

          A Serena comeback?

          Andreescu takes the 1st set off Serena's double fault

          Serena Williams double faults to give Bianca Andreescu the first set.

          After Andreescu dominated the first set (Serena struggled with her first serve throughout), Serena rallied from being down 5-1 in the second set to give the Arthur Ashe crowd hope:

          Andreescu makes history

          And Canada and tennis fans rejoice!

