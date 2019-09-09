By the numbers - Nadal one major shy of Federer's 20

Spaniard Rafael Nadal defeated Russia's Daniil Medvedev in five sets on Sunday to win the men's singles title at the 2019 US Open.

Here are some of the notable statistics from Nadal's fourth US Open title:

19

Nadal's Grand Slam title count, placing him second on the all-time list in men's tennis, behind Roger Federer (20), and ahead of Novak Djokovic (16) and Pete Sampras (14).

The gap between Nadal and Federer's majors tally is the lowest it's been since January 31, 2004, when Federer had one Grand Slam title and Nadal had none.

1

Nadal is now the first man in the Open Era (since 1968) to win five majors since turning 30. Federer, Djokovic, Rod Laver and Ken Rosewall have all won four Grand Slams since their 30th birthday.

33 years, 97 days

Nadal's age as of the last day of the tournament, making him the second-oldest man in the Open Era to win the US Open, after Rosewall, who was 35 years, 315 days old when he won the title in 1970.

In addition, Nadal's title makes it the 13th consecutive Grand Slam won by a man aged 30 or older. This is the longest streak of its kind in the Open Era.

2

Nadal is now only the second man in the Open Era to win multiple US Open titles after turning 30. Nadal - who was 31 when he won the title in 2017 - joins Jimmy Connors, who won in 1982 and '83 aged 30 or more, on the list.

5

Nadal's fourth title in New York City makes him the fifth man in the Open Era to win four or more US Open titles, after Federer (five), Sampras (five), Connors (five) and John McEnroe (four).

5

This is the fifth year in Nadal's career he has won multiple majors, after 2017 (two), 2013 (two), 2010 (three) and 2008 (two). Nadal's feat ties him with Djokovic and Emerson for second on the list in men's tennis, behind Federer, who has won multiple majors in six years. Sampras has had four calendar years in which he's won multiple Grand Slams.

3

Nadal's title makes it the third time in tennis history when two men have won multiple Grand Slam titles in a calendar year, with Djokovic having won this year's Australian Open and Wimbledon titles.

In 2017, Nadal (French Open, US Open) and Federer (Australian Open, Wimbledon) won two majors apiece, while Roy Emerson (Australian Open, French Open) and John Newcombe (Wimbledon, US Open) did the same in 1967.

4

This is now the fourth time Nadal has won the French Open and the US Open in the same year, also doing so in 2010, 2013 and 2017. It's the most by any male player, ahead of Laver and Lendl (twice each).

Four hours, 51 minutes

The official match time of the final, making it the fifth-longest men's Grand Slam final in tennis history. The 2012 Australian Open final, in which Novak Djokovic beat Nadal, is the longest at five hours, 53 minutes. This year's Wimbledon final, in which Djokovic prevailed over Federer, is the second longest at four hours, 57 minutes. The 2012 US Open final, in which Andy Murray beat Djokovic, and the 1988 US Open final, in which Mats Wilander beat Ivan Lendl, were both four hours, 54 minutes long.

84

Nadal's career singles title count, which is fourth on the all-time list, behind Connors (109), Federer (101) and Lendl (94), and ahead of McEnroe (77).

