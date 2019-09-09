Barty reclaims No. 1 spot, Andreescu up to fifth

Australia's Ashleigh Barty has reclaimed her world No. 1 status in the WTA rankings less than a month after losing it, while US Open champion Bianca Andreescu moved up to a career-high fifth after her maiden Grand Slam win in New York.

Andreescu beat Serena Williams 6-3, 7-5 in Saturday's final to maintain a 13-match unbeaten run -- in which she also won the Canadian Open -- to break into the top 10 for the first time in her career.

"I don't want to take anything for granted," Andreescu said. "These are the moments you live for and I'm just beyond blessed."

After taking the first set and leading 5-1 in the second, Andreescu was broken twice by 23-time Slam winner Williams before eventually breaking back and winning the contest. In doing so, she become the first Canadian to win a major in the professional era.

"It definitely wasn't easy in the final against Serena Williams," the 19-year-old said. "I think I'm most proud of how I'm able to get into my zone and I was able to block out the crowd, too, because they were really, really loud.

"If I didn't do that, I'm sure Serena would have won that second set, so I'm really glad with how I handled everything."

French Open champion Barty exited the tournament in the last 16 but regained the No. 1 spot after last year's champion Naomi Osaka was also knocked out at the same stage.

The Japanese, who also beat Williams in last year's final, slipped to fourth in the rankings, with Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova and Ukraine's Elina Svitolina leapfrogging her to move up to second and third respectively.

Wimbledon champion Simona Halep fell two places down to sixth, while Williams fell one spot to ninth despite her run to the final.

In the ATP rankings, there was no change in the top three with Novak Djokovic leading men's champion Rafael Nadal -- who won his 19th Slam Sunday -- and Roger Federer, but this year's runner-up Daniil Medvedev moved up to a career-high fourth.

Medvedev has had a stellar record since a third-round exit at Wimbledon, reaching the finals of his last four tournaments and winning the Cincinnati Masters last month.