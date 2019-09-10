Brazilian player banned for life from tennis

Brazilian player Diego Matos was banned for life from professional tennis Monday after being found guilty of match-fixing.

Matos, 31, was also fined $125,000 and ordered to repay illicit winnings of $12,000 by the Tennis Integrity Unit.

The TIU said he contrived the outcome of 10 matches in 2018 at ITF-level events in Brazil, Sri Lanka, Ecuador, Portugal, and Spain.

Matos was also found guilty of failing to cooperate fully with TIU investigators, refusing to provide his mobile phone and financial records at three interviews.

He was currently ranked No. 373 in doubles, with a career-best of No. 241 in December, since when he's been suspended.

Matos enjoyed his highest singles ranking at No. 580 in April 2012.